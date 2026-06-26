(Editor’s note: The ETFs data, headline, futures and economic data were updated)

U.S. stock futures slipped on Friday after a mixed close on Thursday.

On the macroeconomic data front, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Index came in hottest since October 2023, while the first-quarter (Q1) GDP was revised upward to 2.1% from 1.7% in the third estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The 10-year Treasury bond yielded 4.378%, and the two-year bond was at 4.094%. The CME Group’s FedWatch tool‘s projections show markets pricing a 72.2% likelihood of the Federal Reserve leaving the current interest rates unchanged during July’s meeting.

Index Performance (+/-) Dow Jones -0.17% S&P 500 -0.49% Nasdaq 100 -1.29% Russell 2000 -0.64%

Stocks In Focus

Apogee Enterprises

Synaptics

Beyond Air

Apple

Cineverse

Cues From Last Session

Most sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a negative note, with industrials, health care and materials recording the biggest gains on Thursday. However, consumer discretionary, consumer staples and communication services declined.

Insights From Analysts

Analysts at Schwab Center for Financial Research (SCFR) said investors remain focused on whether strong earnings from Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) are enough to revive confidence in AI-related stocks.

While the memory chipmaker’s results boosted semiconductor shares, the firm said concerns persist around the returns on massive AI investments, crowded positioning in chipmakers and hyperscalers, and the possibility of slowing compute demand.

SCFR’s Chief Investment Strategist Liz Ann Sonders said one strong earnings report is unlikely to negate the factors behind the recent unwind in AI stocks.

At the same time, the firm noted that improving market breadth and rotation into sectors such as industrials, health care and energy suggest investors are broadening beyond mega-cap technology.

On the macro front, SCFR’s head of fixed income research and strategy, Collin Martin, said May’s inflation data likely gives the Federal Reserve room to remain patient. While the latest PCE report matched expectations, Martin said policymakers now have time to assess how inflation evolves over the coming months before making their next rate decision.

Upcoming Economic Data

Here’s what investors will be keeping an eye on Friday.

Commodities, Crypto, And Global Equity Markets

Crude oil futures were trading lower in the early New York session by 2.21% to hover around $70.33 per barrel.

Gold Spot U.S. Dollar was flat at 0.01% to hover around $4,027.475 per ounce. The U.S. Dollar Index spot was 0.02% lower at the 101.41 level.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading 2.08% lower at $60,490.12 per coin, as per the last 24 hours.

Asian markets closed lower on Friday, as Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, Japan’s Nikkei 225, China’s CSI 300 and South Korea’s Kospi indices declined. European markets were lower in early trade.

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