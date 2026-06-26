Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized both the U.S. Supreme Court and President Donald Trump after the court sided with Bayer AG (OTCQX:BAYRY) in a major Roundup lawsuit, saying “no one is standing up for cancer patients.”

Greene Slams Supreme Court, Trump

Greene’s reaction came after the Supreme Court ruled 7-2, limiting thousands of state lawsuits over claims that Roundup’s active ingredient, glyphosate, causes cancer.

“So the Supreme Court protects Monsanto and Trump protects glyphosate. But no one is standing up for cancer patients,” Greene wrote in a post on X.

Court Hands Bayer Major Legal Victory

The ruling overturned a $1.25 million Missouri jury award to John Durnell, who claimed years of glyphosate exposure caused his non-Hodgkin lymphoma, according to Reuters News.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh said the Environmental Protection Agency has repeatedly concluded glyphosate does not cause cancer and has never required Bayer to include a cancer warning on Roundup labels.

In response to Benzinga’s request for comment on Greene’s remarks, Bayer referred to its statement following the ruling, saying the decision reinforces the scientific consensus that glyphosate “is not likely to be carcinogenic.”

The company said the EPA and regulators across Europe, Asia and Latin America have reached the same conclusion after independent safety reviews.

Bayer also added that much of the litigation has relied on a dated 2015 assessment by the International Agency for Research on Cancer.

Glyphosate Remains Political Flashpoint

Bayer remains the only U.S. producer of elemental phosphorus, a key ingredient used in manufacturing glyphosate-based herbicides.

Price Action: Bayer’s shares rose 16.98% after the verdict on Thursday to $13.16.

Benzinga edge rankings indicate Bayer has a Growth score in the 5th percentile, and a negative price trend across the short, medium and long term.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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