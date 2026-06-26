Triller Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILLR) surged in after-hours trading Thursday after the company announced a major SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX) -linked treasury deal.

ILLR closed Thursday’s regular session at $3.05, up 296.57%. In after-hours trading, shares climbed to $4.20, up 37.70%.

Triller Group is a social media and digital entertainment company focused on content, creator engagement and technology-driven media platforms.

SpaceX Treasury Deal

Triller announced Thursday that it is acquiring $411 million of economic exposure to Elon Musk’s SpaceX as a strategic treasury asset.

The company said it signed a definitive agreement to acquire economic exposure to 3,917,185 SpaceX shares through a fund vehicle.

CEO Wing-Fai Ng described the transaction as a transformational step that places SpaceX at the center of the company’s balance sheet.

The move has drawn comparisons to Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) , which became known for using its balance sheet to gain significant exposure to Bitcoin.

Trading Metrics

Triller Group has a market capitalization of approximately $60.62 million.

The stock has traded between a 52-week high of $17.30 and a 52-week low of $0.70.

Over the past 12 months, ILLR shares have declined approximately 54.14%.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate negative short, medium and long-term price trends.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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