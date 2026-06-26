Nexera Technologies (NEXR) Stock Soars 96%: Why It’s Trending

Nexera Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:NEXR) shares surged in Thursday’s session after the company announced a strategic collaboration tied to the data center market.

Nexera closed Thursday’s regular session at $1.10, up 95.56%. Shares continued higher in after-hours trading, rising 11.82% to $1.23.

Nexera is a technology company focused on AI-driven security solutions, e-commerce and industrial technology through its subsidiaries.

Data Center Collaboration

Nexera’s rally followed an announcement from its majority-owned subsidiary, Fort Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTT)

Fort, which makes products for pest control and repair industries, signed a non-binding letter of intent with Logia USA Inc., a company specializing in fuel monitoring and maintenance systems.

The proposed collaboration focuses on fuel integrity systems for backup power generation in data centers.

Under the proposed agreement, Fort would acquire 50.1% of Logia USA and provide a credit facility of up to $2 million, with an option to extend another $5 million.

Trading Metrics

Nexera Technologies has a market capitalization of approximately $6.74 million.

The stock has traded between a 52-week high of $3.40 and a 52-week low of $0.54.

Over the past 12 months, NEXR shares have declined approximately 99.05%.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate negative short, medium and long-term price trends.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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