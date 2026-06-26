Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) on Thursday accused fellow Republicans of overlooking what he called the Trump administration’s “nationalization” of several publicly traded companies while criticizing Democrats’ alleged communist influence.

Massie Targets Government Stakes

The Kentucky Republican said the administration’s ownership stakes in private companies conflicted with Republican criticism of Democrats over alleged communist influence.

“Republicans decrying communist involvement in the Democrat party just looked the other way…” Massie added.

Government Backed Strategic Industries

The Trump administration has backed several strategic industries through direct investments and financing, particularly companies tied to semiconductor manufacturing, critical minerals and domestic steel production.

The U.S. government acquired a 10% non-voting stake in Intel in August after converting $11.1 billion in CHIPS Act funding into 433.3 million shares.

The government also secured a “golden share” in U.S. Steel as part of Nippon Steel Corp‘s acquisition of the company, giving Washington veto authority over key corporate decisions.

Massie said the investments amounted to the administration having “nationalized ownership of these private companies.”

Strategic Investments Under Scrutiny

Massie’s criticism comes as government ownership of private companies has become a broader topic in Washington, particularly around artificial intelligence.

Benzinga edge rankings indicate INTC has a Momentum score in the 99th percentile, and a positive price trend across short, medium and long term.

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