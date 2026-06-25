Major U.S. indices ended Thursday on a mixed note, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 0.14% to 51,920.62, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.01% to 7,357.49 and the Nasdaq declined 0.46% to 25,358.60.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple shares declined by 6.15%, closing at $275.15. The stock reached an intraday high of $288.80 and a low of $273.75, with a 52-week range of $199.26 to $317.40.

Triller Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILLR)

Triller Group saw its stock soar by 296.57%, closing at $3.05. The stock hit an intraday high of $5.30 and a low of $2.54, with a 52-week range of $0.7 to $17.30. In the after-hours trading, the stock shot up 37.7% to $4.20.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry shares rose by 19.95%, closing at $10.34. The stock reached an intraday high of $10.68 and a low of $9.52, with a 52-week range of $3.12 to $10.93.

The company’s stock climbed after reporting first-quarter earnings that exceeded expectations. BlackBerry posted adjusted earnings per share of 4 cents, surpassing the consensus estimate of 3 cents, and reported revenue of $152.90 million, a 26% year-over-year increase.

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics shares fell by 3.49%, closing at $125.62. The stock recorded an intraday high of $137.03 and a low of $123.84, with a 52-week range of $58.28 to $149.11. In extended trading, the shares rose 9.86% to $138.

The company is in focus after an all-stock acquisition by ON Semi, valued at approximately $7 billion. The deal is expected to enhance ON Semi’s capabilities in AI infrastructure and edge-based applications

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft shares decreased by 3.45%, closing at $352.83. The stock reached an intraday high of $364.23 and a low of $349.20, with a 52-week range of $349.20 to $555.45.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Apple stock has a Momentum score in the 76th percentile and a Value score in the 5th percentile.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

