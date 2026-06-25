Nancy Pelosi Stock Tracker Flags Eli Lilly, Nokia After Trump Praise: ‘Keep An Eye On These Two’

‘Keep An Eye’

Trump said Eli Lilly will invest $3.5 billion in a new pharmaceutical manufacturing facility near Lehigh Valley, a project he said would create more than 1,000 jobs.

He added that Nokia will invest $30 million to expand its semiconductor testing and packaging operations, which he said would create thousands of jobs.

“Keep an eye on these two,” the Pelosi tracker account said in a post on X.

Follows Recent Stock Mentions

Financial disclosures released in May showed Trump purchased Eli Lilly shares three times this year, including a stake valued between $50,001 and $100,000 in January, followed by two smaller purchases. They did not disclose a Nokia position as of May 8.

According to disclosures, Trump had purchased shares of both Micron and Dell before publicly praising the companies.

Shares of Micron and Dell have soared more than 230% so far this year.

Political Scrutiny Continues

On Wednesday, Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) accused Trump of trading stocks while making policy decisions affecting those companies.

This comes amid broader calls from several lawmakers to ban individual stock trading by government officials.

Eli Lilly has gained 3.42% year-to-date and is up 41.01% over the past year, while Nokia rose 126.45% so far this year and 180.90% over the past 52 weeks.

Price Action: Nokia closed up 0.80% at $13.81 on Wednesday and gained another 3.11% in after-hours trading. Eli Lilly rose 0.92% to $1,117.26 before slipping 0.50% in extended trading.

Benzinga edge rankings indicate LLY has a Momentum score in the 75th percentile and a Growth score in the 99th percentile.

Benzinga edge rankings indicate NOK has a Momentum score in the 96th percentile and has a Growth score in the 68th percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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