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June 25, 2026 3:13 AM 1 min read

EShallGo (EHGO) Stock Surges Over 11% After Hours: Why Is It Moving?

EShallGo Inc. (NASDAQ:EHGO) shares surged 11.35% to $4.12 after the bell on Wednesday after the office solutions provider announced a registered direct offering of 454,968 Class A Ordinary Shares at $3.25 per share.

The Shanghai-based company expects gross proceeds of approximately $1.48 million before placement agent fees and other expenses. The offering is expected to close on or about Thursday, subject to customary closing conditions.

New York-based boutique full-service investment bank Univest Securities, LLC, is acting as the sole placement agent.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

EShallGo has a market capitalization of $7.60 million, with a 52-week high of $16.16 and a 52-week low of $1.18.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of EHGO stands at 65.25, while short interest is at 1.17%.

Over the past 12 months, the enterprise technology stock has dropped 71.80%.

EHGO is currently positioned in the lower portion of its 52-week range, at about 16.8% between its 52-week high and low.

Price Action: Before the after-hours rebound, the stock had closed the regular session down 7.50% at $3.70, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that EHGO is experiencing long-term consolidation along with medium and short-term upward movement.

Photo Courtesy: Cherdchai101 on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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