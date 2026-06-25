Autozi Internet Technology Surges 100% After Hours — Here's Why AZI Stock Is Trending

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. (NASDAQ:AZI) shares are trending on Thursday.

Firm Secures Institutional Financing

The stock of the lifecycle automotive service and supply-chain technology platform surged 100.88% to $2.29 in after-hours trading on Wednesday following the company’s announcement of a convertible note financing deal worth up to $5.25 million.

Autozi made the announcement after the market closed on Wednesday. According to Benzinga Pro data, during the regular session the stock closed at $1.14, down 3.39%.

The Beijing-based company signed a Securities Purchase Agreement with an undisclosed institutional buyer on Monday, with the transaction closing on Tuesday.

Strategic Priorities Drive Capital Deployment

CEO Dr. Houqi Zhang said, “This financing represents a significant milestone for Autozi as we strengthen our foundation for sustainable growth and innovation.” He added the capital will fund mergers and acquisitions within China’s auto parts supply chain, development of a cross-border supply chain platform for global expansion, and increased R&D investment to advance the company’s digital and intelligent platforms.

Under the agreement, the buyer also holds an option to trigger an additional $2.5 million in notes within 21 months of closing. The notes are convertible into ordinary shares at market-based pricing.

Womble Bond Dickinson served as Autozi’s U.S. legal counsel.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Autozi has a market capitalization of $5.14 million. The stock has traded between a 52-week high of $292.50 and a 52-week low of $1.01.

The stock has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 42.32.

Over the past 12 months, AZI has dropped 99.14%.

The small-cap stock is currently trading close to its annual low.

AZI’s sharp decline and weak positioning suggest continued pressure, highlighting elevated risk and the need for clearer recovery signals before investor confidence can return.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that AZI has a negative price trend across all time frames.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.