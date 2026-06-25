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Mentor57
June 25, 2026 12:04 AM 2 min read

SanDisk, Western Digital, Seagate Surge After Hours As Micron's Blowout Earnings Signal Memory Upcycle

The gains in late trading session reflect a ripple effect, where earnings from a major industry player drive moves in related stocks. Micron’s strong results triggered a sympathy rally in WDC, SNDK and STX, which are exposed to the same demand trends.

Sector Stocks Reverse Intraday Losses After the Bell

All three technology stocks reversed intraday losses in after-hours trading following Micron’s results.

Trading volume for all three names remained active during the regular session.

CompanyMarket CapAvg. VolumeVolume
Sandisk284.54B11.61M10.42M
Western Digital221.92B8.08M12.21M
Seagate Technology 224.72B3.86M4.26M

Micron’s Numbers Signal A Robust Memory Upcycle

The guidance of $50 billion in revenue and $31 EPS both stand well ahead of analyst estimates.

With a strong Momentum in the 99th percentile, Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that MU has a positive price trend across all time frames.

Photo: Mentor57 / Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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