SanDisk, Western Digital, Seagate Surge After Hours As Micron's Blowout Earnings Signal Memory Upcycle

The gains in late trading session reflect a ripple effect, where earnings from a major industry player drive moves in related stocks. Micron’s strong results triggered a sympathy rally in WDC, SNDK and STX, which are exposed to the same demand trends.

Sector Stocks Reverse Intraday Losses After the Bell

All three technology stocks reversed intraday losses in after-hours trading following Micron’s results.

Trading volume for all three names remained active during the regular session.

Company Market Cap Avg. Volume Volume Sandisk 284.54B 11.61M 10.42M Western Digital 221.92B 8.08M 12.21M Seagate Technology 224.72B 3.86M 4.26M

Micron’s Numbers Signal A Robust Memory Upcycle

The guidance of $50 billion in revenue and $31 EPS both stand well ahead of analyst estimates.

With a strong Momentum in the 99th percentile, Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that MU has a positive price trend across all time frames.

Photo: Mentor57 / Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.