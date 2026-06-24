U.S. stocks rebounded by midday Wednesday, recovering from Tuesday’s tech-led sell-off as crude oil tumbled to $70 a barrel on a holding U.S.-Iran ceasefire, sending small caps to a fresh record and the Dow Jones Industrial Average to an all-time high.

The relief came as a U.S.-Iran ceasefire held and negotiators advanced a 60-day roadmap toward a final deal, with the Strait of Hormuz open and the Treasury authorizing temporary Iranian oil sales.

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West Texas Intermediate crude fell about 3.5% to $70.64 a barrel, sliding below $70 intraday, while Brent dropped 3.8% to $74.13 — back near pre-war levels — despite government data showing U.S. crude inventories drew down by more than 6 million barrels to their lowest since 1984.

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% to 7,409.62, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added roughly 493 points, or 0.9%, to 52,160, a record high. The small-cap Russell 2000 jumped 1.2% to 3,012.39, a fresh record high.

The Nasdaq 100 lagged the rebound, climbing just 0.4% to 29,472 as megacap technology stayed muted amid lingering scrutiny over whether massive artificial-intelligence spending will be justified.

Gold extended its sharp retreat, falling 2.6% to about $4,003 an ounce and leaving the metal down roughly 11.5% month-to-date — on pace for its worst month since 2008.

Wednesday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices

According to the Benzinga Pro platform:

Homebuilders Roar, Gold Miners Sink

The standout was housing: the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) surged about 6.9% as easing yields and momentum behind a federal housing bill lit a fire under the group.

Wednesday’s Russell 1000 Top Gainers

Housing and rate-sensitive names ran alongside the homebuilder rally.

RH (NYSE:RH) gained roughly 11.3% as the home-furnishings retailer’s upgraded full-year outlook met the rate-sensitive bid.

Wednesday’s Russell 1000 Top Losers

Photo: Micron logo with Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra X profile photo in the background, courtesy Shutterstock