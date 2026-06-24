The Silicon Shift

This development follows a commercial expansion where Anthropic committed to spending more than $100 billion on AWS technology to secure massive data center capacities.

Cracking Nvidia’s Monopoly

The massive financial migration outlines an escalating headache for market incumbents. According to J.P. Morgan Equity Research, hyperscalers developing in-house chips are reporting total cost of ownership reductions of 30% to 40% compared to traditional merchant GPU fleets.

Amazon explicitly maintains that its custom AI silicon offers high performance at a significantly lower cost, offering a direct competitive alternative to high-priced hardware infrastructure.

Cembalest notes that this transition underpins a visible trend, resulting in a gradually "declining share" of global accelerator revenue for Nvidia, which is projected to slip from 85% in 2023 down to an estimated 75%.

Volatility Meets Long-Term Scale

Despite this executive branch intervention and the resulting export blocks, the underlying custom silicon framework remains intact.

Cembalest concludes that while tech hardware dependencies are permanently shifting, the broader financial projections of these premium AI labs are still highly "speculative, uncertain and subject to revision."

How Has AMZN Performed In 2026?

AMZN shares have just risen by 1.43% year-to-date, declined by 12.09% over the last month, and advanced 12.30% over the year. It closed 0.57% higher at $234.11 apiece on Tuesday, and it was lower by 0.37% in premarket on Wednesday.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that AMZN maintains a weak price trend in the short, long, and medium terms, with a moderate quality score.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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