Quanterix Stock Is Popping In Pre-Market: Here's Why

Quanterix Corp. (NASDAQ:QTRX) shares surged 5.28% to $3.39 in pre-market trading on Wednesday, after the prior day’s 7.74% decline.

What Investors Are Watching

The after-hours rally follows Securities and Exchange Commission Tuesday filings disclosing outgoing Chief Financial Officer Vandana Sriram vested a combined 1,833 restricted stock units on Jun. 15 across three separate grant schedules.

Each grant follows a standard vesting schedule, with 25% vesting on the first anniversary and the remaining 75% vesting in equal monthly installments over 36 months.

Jason Faessler officially assumed the CFO role on Monday, succeeding Sriram. Faessler, in a filing on Monday, reported no beneficial ownership at the time of appointment, which is standard for newly appointed executives.

On Jun. 9, Faessler joined Quanterix from Bruker Corporation, where he served as Senior Vice President and led global FP&A as the Americas finance organization.

According to the SEC filing, 548 shares were forfeited for tax withholding at $3.10 per share, totaling approximately $1,699. Sriram’s net beneficial ownership now stood at 31,283 shares.

Routine RSU settlement mechanics carry no directional signal.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Quanterix has a market capitalization of $151.68 million. The stock has traded between a 52-week high of $8.77 and a 52-week low of $2.40.

The stock of the Massachusetts-based life sciences and biotechnology company has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 51.52.

Over the past 12 months, QTRX has dropped 45.42%.

The small-cap stock is currently trading at about 13% of its 52-week range, closer to the lower end of its annual range.

Price Action: QTRX closed the regular session on Tuesday at $3.22, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that QTRX is experiencing short-term upward movement along with medium and long-term consolidation.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.