Why Did Alps Group (ALPS) Stock Jump Over 15% After Hours?

Alps Group announced the agreement before the market opened on Tuesday.

The deal is with Dr. Kong Wai Mun, Executive Director of Axiocell Biotech, positioning ALPS to build Malaysia’s first clinically validated PDO platform, growing 3D “mini-tumors” from a patient’s own cancer tissue to predict treatment response before therapy begins.

Market Opportunity Drives Investor Interest

The global human organoids market is projected to grow from $91.8 million in 2026 to $349.5 million by 2036, according to Future Market Insights. The personalized cancer treatment segment is valued at $222.54 billion and is expected to reach $332.37 billion by 2030 at a 10.5% Compound Annual Growth Rate.

ALPS is targeting six oncology centers in Malaysia, where GLOBOCAN 2022 data shows roughly 51,650 new cancer cases annually, with 64.8% diagnosed at advanced stages.

Regulatory Path Defined

CEO Dr. Tham Seng Kong called PDO “a natural extension” of ALPS’ genomic and manufacturing capabilities, adding that the technology “represents a meaningful step toward making advanced cancer care accessible and affordable for patients across Southeast Asia.”

Regulatory steps include ethics approval from Malaysia’s Medical Research Ethics Committee and registration with the Medical Device Authority ahead of commercialization.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Alps Group has a market capitalization of $111.42 million. The stock has traded between a 52-week high of $2.90 and a 52-week low of $0.56.

The stock has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 36.79.

Over the past 12 months, ALPS has dropped 94.47%.

The small-cap stock is currently trading near the bottom of its 52-week range.

ALPS’s sharp decline and weak positioning suggest ongoing pressure may continue, highlighting higher risk and the need for clearer turnaround signals before sentiment improves.

Price Action: ALPS closed the regular session at $0.65, down 3.77%, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that ALPS has a negative price trend across all time frames.

Photo Courtesy: Gorodenkoff on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.