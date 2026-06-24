Catheter Precision (VTAK) Stock Jumps Over 17% After Hours: Here's What Is Going On

Catheter Precision Inc. (NYSE:VTAK) shares jumped 17.39% to $1.08 after the bell on Tuesday, as investors cheered the firm’s partnership with sports and entertainment agency GSE Worldwide and a batch of newly allowed patents covering its heart failure and vascular closure technologies.

Catheter Eyes Elite Athletes

On Monday, Catheter announced its regional air mobility subsidiary Flyte had partnered with GSE Worldwide and PGA Tour pro Emiliano Grillo, with the tie-up launching at the 2026 U.S. Open. Grillo climbed as high as third on the leaderboard before finishing tied for 23rd in one of golf’s most competitive major championships.

Flyte’s Cirrus Vision Jets target short-haul regional routes, a natural fit for athletes juggling packed tournament schedules.

Marc Sellouk, CEO of Flyte, said, “Regional travel is an essential part of an athlete’s lifestyle, and it’s the exact challenge Flyte was built to address.”

Patents Strengthen Hand

Separately, Catheter disclosed newly allowed patents covering heart failure and vascular closure technologies, including a U.S. patent for its LockeT product, a suture retention device used after catheterization procedures. The additions push VTAK’s IP library past 50 patents.

CEO David Jenkins noted the company is in active discussions to sell both technology divisions, adding the new patents “fortify the offerings.”

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Catheter has a market capitalization of $2.48 million. The stock has traded between a 52-week high of $5.78 and a 52-week low of $0.75.

The stock has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 46.92.

Over the past 12 months, VTAK has dropped 80.51%.

Volume surged to 47.05 million shares, nearly 40 times the average daily volume of 1.16 million, signaling strong investor interest.

The small-cap stock of the South Carolina-based medical device and technology company is currently trading close to its annual low.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, VTAK closed the regular session at $0.92, up 5.78%.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that VTAK is experiencing long-term consolidation along with medium and short-term upward movement.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.