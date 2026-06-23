Megan Holdings (MGN) Stock Is Trending Overnight — Here's Why It Spiked 92% In After-Hours Session

Megan Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGN) shares are trending on Tuesday night. MFN shares surged 92.05% to $0.33 in after-hours trading.

According to Benzinga Pro data, the stock of the engineering and construction company experienced an intraday gain of 29.74% at $0.17.

Volume for the day surged to 286.89 million shares, approximately 51.3 times the stock’s average daily volume of 5.59 million shares, indicating exceptionally strong trading activity.

Reverse Split In Focus

The spike follows a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on June 18, revealing the Kuala Lumpur-based company is seeking shareholder approval for a reverse stock split of up to 1-for-400 at its Jul. 13 Annual General Meeting.

In May, Megan Holdings, a company whose main source of revenue comes from aquaculture and agriculture, received a notice from Nasdaq stating that it was not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00. The company has been given 180 days to restore compliance.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Megan has a market capitalization of $6.51 million. The stock has traded between a 52-week high of $8.63 and a 52-week low of $0.13.

The stock has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 46.41.

Over the past 12 months, MGN has fallen by 96.45%, while it has gained 14.87% over the past month.

The stock is currently positioned close to its annual high.

MGN’s sharp decline and weak positioning suggest ongoing pressure. This points to elevated risk and the need for clearer signs of recovery before investor confidence can return.

Benzinga’s Take: Investors should understand that reverse splits can be used to meet listing requirements, not to necessarily improve the company’s underlying business performance.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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