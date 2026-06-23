Major U.S. indexes closed lower on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipping 0.09% to 51,666.84, the S&P 500 dropping 1.44% to 7,365.46, and the Nasdaq tumbling 2.22% to 25,587.03.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ:CBRS)

Cerebras Systems’ stock closed the day up 1.02% at $226.72, with an intraday high of $237 and a low of $210. The company’s 52-week high is $385 and its low is $196.73. In the after-hours trading, the stock crashed over 11% to $201.04.

The company guided for full-year 2026 core revenue of $855 million to $865 million, representing approximately 69% year-over-year growth at the midpoint, with core gross margins expected between 38% and 41%.

FedEx shares ended the day down 3.51% at $317.24, with an intraday high of $327.4 and a low of $316.36. The company’s 52-week high is $345.37 and its low is $174.01. In the after-hours session, the shares fell 6.46% to $296.74.

FedEx reported a stronger-than-expected fourth quarter, with revenue of $25 billion topping the $24.04 billion consensus estimate and adjusted earnings of $6.31 per share exceeding expectations of $5.96 per share.

For 2026, FedEx guided for 11% revenue growth and adjusted earnings of $16.90 to $18.10 per share. The company ended the quarter with $13.3 billion in cash and cash equivalents and said it plans to repurchase up to $1 billion of stock through the remainder of 2026.

Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN)

Atlantic International saw a massive surge of 202.41%, closing at $1.33. The stock hit an intraday high of $1.82 and a low of $0.98. The company’s 52-week high is $5.25 and its low is $0.41. The shares rose 4.5% to $1.39 in extended trading.

Atlantic International’s Circle8 Group secured a public-sector framework agreement through a competitive procurement process involving 16 participants, with a minimum contract value of approximately $52 million over four years. The company said the award expanded its public-sector footprint in Europe.

The new agreement, combined with a previously announced public-sector contract worth an estimated $380 million, brought the total value of recent public-sector awards to more than $430 million. CEO Jeffrey Jagid said the wins reflected the company’s ability to deliver workforce solutions for large organizations across Europe.

Backblaze shares closed the day up 43.60% at $11.66, with an intraday high of $11.84 and a low of $9.62. The company’s 52-week high is $11.84 and its low is $3.26. The stock popped 7.03% higher to $12.48 in the after-hours trading.

Backblaze announced a five-year, $335 million agreement to provide multi-exabyte data storage services to CoreWeave, supporting portions of the AI cloud provider’s managed storage infrastructure and enabling additional storage tiers for customers without requiring code changes.

Tesla stock ended the day down 5.79% at $381.61, with an intraday high of $392.87 and a low of $379.06. The company’s 52-week high is $498.82 and its low is $288.77.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it was investigating the crash after the driver claimed the vehicle was operating on Autopilot.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Cerebras stock doesn’t check out on Short, Medium and Long Price Trends.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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