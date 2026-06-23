U.S. stocks splintered Tuesday as a violent global sell-off in semiconductor shares hammered the Nasdaq, even as a rotation into defensive sectors and small caps kept the Dow Jones in positive territory through midday trading.

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The message stateside was the same: traders are questioning whether the AI trade has overextended.

The S&P 500 fell 0.9% to 7,403.94, while the Dow Jones bucked the trend, edging up 0.2%, or roughly 118 points, to 51,831 as its lighter chip exposure and heavier defensive tilt cushioned the blow.

The Nasdaq 100 took the brunt, sinking 2.4%, or about 739 points, to 29,608. Within the Magnificent Seven stocks, NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) led the declines, falling 3.2%. The Russell 2000 fell just 0.7% to 2,984.90.

Tuesday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices

According to the Benzinga Pro platform:

Semiconductors Bleed As Defensives, Software Catch The Bid

The session was a textbook defensive rotation.

The carnage in the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) read like a casualty list.

Micron Technology Inc. sank 9.5% as the same memory-pricing fears collided with de-risking ahead of its quarterly results due after Wednesday’s close.

Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) dropped 8.9%, as an AI-optical supply-chain name in the broad semiconductor liquidation.

Tuesday’s Russell 1000 Top Gainers

Tuesday’s Russell 1000 Top Losers



