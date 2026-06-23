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The SpaceX logo is displayed on a mobile phone with a visual digital reflected background, is seen in this photo illustration. Taken in Brussels, Belgium, on 15 February 2026. JRdes
June 23, 2026 7:59 AM 3 min read

Susquehanna Analyst Calls Time-Out On SpaceX Rally After $400 Billion Rout— Says 'Wait For A Better Entry Point' As Stock Rises In Tuesday Premarket

Premium Valuation Risks

This choppy pre-market action follows Monday’s staggering 16.43% sell-off, which erased more than $400 billion from the space giant’s market capitalization as retail hype faces a sharp public market reality check.

Susquehanna initiated coverage on the newly public company with a $170 price target, representing a modest 9.96% projected upside from current levels.

Despite forecasting a massive 81% revenue CAGR and a 76% adjusted EBITDA CAGR for the 2025–2028 timeframe, Minervino flagged significant embedded risks.

Massive Valuation Wipeout

The multi-day decline comes on the heels of SpaceX‘s highly anticipated June 12 public debut at $135 per share.

Monday’s historic $400.8 billion single-day decline reduced SpaceX’s market value to approximately $2.04 trillion, positioning it as the seventh most valuable company in the world.

Growth Catalysts Ahead

While advocating for temporary investor patience, Susquehanna acknowledged SpaceX’s undeniable long-term potential. The firm highlighted core advantages, including its “dominant position in rocket launch supported by its reusable booster technology” and Starlink’s global connectivity business.

Furthermore, the analyst praised its “early-stage, vertically-integrated artificial intelligence offering” and Elon Musk‘s leadership to steer new growth vectors.

How Has SPCX Performed Since Listing?

Shares of SPCX were up 14.52% from its IPO price of $135 since its listing on Friday, June 12. After falling 16.43% to $154.60 apiece on Monday, the shares flattened out and rose a slight 1.14% to $156.37 in pre-market trading on Tuesday.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that SPCX maintains a weak price trend in the short, medium, and long terms.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock

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