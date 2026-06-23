(Editor’s note: The future prices of benchmark tracking ETFs, and the headline were updated in the story.)

U.S. stock futures declined on Tuesday, as the Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, and S&P 500 indices fell, following Monday’s mixed close.

President Donald Trump warned he will “do what I have to do” if Tehran fails to stick to a newly negotiated peace roadmap, which initiated a 60-day U.S. waiver on Iranian sanctions, according to Reuters. Trump added that upcoming weapons inspections would enforce “nuclear honesty,” though Iranian officials denied that discussions regarding its nuclear program had begun.

Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury bond yielded 4.48%, and the two-year bond was at 4.19%. The CME Group’s FedWatch tool‘s projections show markets pricing a 67.9% likelihood of the Federal Reserve leaving the current interest rates unchanged during July’s meeting.

Index Performance (+/-) Dow Jones -0.64% S&P 500 -1.40% Nasdaq 100 -2.58% Russell 2000 -1.61%

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ), which track the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100, respectively, were lower in premarket on Tuesday. The SPY was down 1.31% at $734.66, while the QQQ declined by 2.79% to $717.38.

Stocks In Focus

Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. (NYSE:PRIM) dropped 33.97% in premarket on Tuesday as the company announced the departure of COO Jeremy Kinch and cut its FY26 guidance.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that PRIM maintains a weak price trend in the long, short, and medium terms, with a solid quality score.

Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision Inc. (NYSE:VTAK) surged 43.73% as it filed a prospectus for an offering of 68.07 million shares.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that VTAK maintains a weak price trend in the short, medium, and long terms.

Infleqtion

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that INFQ maintains a strong price trend in the short, long and medium terms.

Space Exploration Technologies

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that SPCX maintains a weak price trend in the short, medium, and long terms.

FedEx

FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) rose 0.26% as analysts expect it to post quarterly earnings of $5.96 per share on revenue of $24.04 billion, after the closing bell.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that FDX maintains a weak price trend in the short and medium terms but a strong trend in the long term, with a poor growth score.

Cues From Last Session

Most sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a positive note, with energy, real estate, and health care stocks recording the biggest gains on Monday. However, consumer discretionary and communication services stocks bucked the overall market trend, closing the session lower.

Insights From Analysts

LPL Financial maintains a cautiously optimistic economic outlook, noting that the broader macro environment is supported by solid underlying fundamentals.

In its recent Weekly Market Commentary, the firm highlights that a “steady, near-trend growth backdrop supported by investment and productivity gains” is keeping the economy resilient despite tight financial conditions.

Key structural drivers, such as ongoing capital spending in AI-related digital infrastructure and data centers, are expected to foster durable, less inflationary long-term expansion.

Regarding monetary policy and the stock market, LPL Financial closely monitors the Federal Reserve’s evolving strategy under new FOMC Chair Kevin Warsh. The Fed’s updated projections, which indicate higher median interest rates, initially triggered a “negative reaction in both the equity and bond markets.”

However, LPL Research remains strategic. The LPL Research Strategic and Tactical Asset Allocation Committee (STAAC) “maintains its recommendation for a tactical equity overweight and fixed income underweight.”

To navigate immediate macroeconomic uncertainties, including fluctuating oil prices caused by Middle East geopolitical tensions, the committee implements a “defensive factor tilt given our expectation for bouts of volatility.”

Upcoming Economic Data

Here’s what investors will be keeping an eye on Tuesday.

June’s flash U.S. manufacturing and services PMI data will be released by 9:45 a.m. ET.

Commodities, Crypto, And Global Equity Markets

Crude oil futures were trading lower in the early New York session by 0.42% to hover around $73.55 per barrel.

Gold Spot US Dollar fell 1.94% to hover around $4,109.94 per ounce. Its last record high stood at $5,595.46 per ounce. The U.S. Dollar Index spot was 0.14% higher at the 101.1620 level.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading 2.79% lower at $62,299.54 per coin, as per the last 24 hours.

Asian markets closed lower on Tuesday, as Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, Australia’s ASX 200, China’s CSI 300, India’s Nifty 50, Japan’s Nikkei 225, and South Korea’s Kospi fell. European markets were lower in early trade.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock