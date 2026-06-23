Nexentis Technologies Soars 156% Before Falling 46% After Hours — Here’s Why NXTS Stock Is Trending

Nexentis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NXTS) shares are trending on Monday.

NXTS shares surged 155.91% during Monday’s regular trading session to close at $13.00.

However, the stock fell sharply in after-hours trading, dropping 46.15% to $7.00.

Nexentis Technologies is a biotech company that owns MitoCareX Bio, a drug discovery company focused on developing treatments for cancer and inflammatory metabolic diseases.

The company also invests in solar energy projects in Europe through its Ready-to-Build (RTB) investment model.

AI Drug Discovery Initiative Sparks Rally

The move higher came after Nexentis Technologies announced an AI drug discovery initiative between its subsidiary MitoCareX Bio and Boltz to accelerate small-molecule discovery targeting selected SLC proteins.

The collaboration will combine MitoCareX’s MITOLINE® platform with Boltz’s AI models to support drug discovery for cancer and inflammatory metabolic diseases.

Offering Weighs On Shares

The stock reversed in after-hours trading after Nexentis disclosed in an 8-K filing that it entered into a securities purchase agreement to raise approximately $2.9 million through a registered direct offering.

The company agreed to sell 410,998 common shares and issue 410,998 five-year warrants, both priced at $7.056.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Nexentis has a market capitalization of $13.55 million, a 52-week high of $23.80, and a 52-week low of $3.38.

The small-cap stock is down 77.75% over the past 12 months.

Currently, the stock is trading at about 47.6% of its 52-week range.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that Nexentis has a positive short-term price trend, while its medium-term and long-term price trends remain negative.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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