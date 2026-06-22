Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include a comment from a Tata Electronics spokesperson.

Apple Supplier Says Operations Remain Unaffected

On Monday, Tata Electronics said that it had identified a cybersecurity incident affecting some of its systems several weeks ago and immediately activated its response procedures, Reuters reported.

The company said the breach has had no impact on business operations, which remain unaffected. However, a source familiar with the matter told the publication that Apple is investigating the incident and that Tata received a ransom demand following the attack.

The development marks another challenge for Apple’s growing manufacturing network in India, where Tata has emerged as one of the company’s most important partners outside China.

Hackers Claim To Have Published 200,000 Files

According to cybersecurity researchers who reviewed the leaked material, the ransomware group World Leaks has posted more than 200,000 files, totaling over 630 gigabytes, on the dark web.

The group’s website allegedly contains folders referencing Apple manufacturing data, material specifications and factory-related documents.

Researchers also said the leaked archive includes employee emails, system logs and copies of employee passports.

One researcher told the publication the files had been available on the dark web since at least June 10.

“A few weeks ago, Tata Electronics identified a cybersecurity incident on some of our systems. Our response protocols were deployed immediately, and the incident has had no impact on our operations across businesses, which remain unaffected,” a Tata Electronics spokesperson told Benzinga in an emailed statement.

Apple did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Tesla Engineering Data Also Reportedly Exposed

Researchers said the data dump also contains documents linked to Tesla, including engineering drawings, manufacturing specifications and files associated with Project Highland, Tesla’s internal codename for the refreshed Model 3.

Some of the documents reportedly carried labels describing the information as “trade secret” or “confidential.”

Among the material reviewed were files tied to Tesla components and Apple quality-control procedures for iPhone parts, according to the report.

Tesla did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Supply Chain Security Under Spotlight

The incident highlights the growing cybersecurity risks facing global manufacturers and technology supply chains.

The company is a key part of Apple’s efforts to expand manufacturing beyond China as India seeks to establish itself as a major electronics production hub.

Price Action: Shares of Apple closed at $297.01 on Monday, down 0.34% and slipped a further 0.46% to $295.64 in after-hours trading. Shares of Tesla closed at $405.05 on during regular hours, up 1.14% and slipped 0.41% to $403.40 in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

According to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings, Apple ranks in the 98th percentile for Quality, bolstered by strong price performance across the short, medium and long term.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Rawpixel.com on Shutterstock.com