Major U.S. indices finished mixed on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 0.29% to close at 51,712.71. The S&P 500 slipped 0.37% to 7,472.79, while the Nasdaq fell 1.3% to end the session at 26,166.60.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day.

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SPCX)

SpaceX’s stock plummeted by 16.43%, closing at $154.60. The stock reached an intraday high of $176.75 and a low of $154, with a 52-week range of $150 to $225.64. In the after-hours trading, the stock rose 1.42% to $156.80.

The decline left IPO investors who purchased shares at $135 still in profit, while many investors who bought after the stock’s first trading day were sitting on losses. The pullback highlighted the volatility surrounding the newly public company as investors reassessed its valuation ahead of future catalysts such as earnings reports and the expiration of share lockup periods.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology’s stock rose by 6.82%, closing at $1,211.38. It hit an intraday high of $1,213.56 and a low of $1,168.57, with a 52-week high of $1,213.56. The stock rose 1.58% to $1,230.50 in extended trading.

Analysts expect Micron to report earnings of $19.95 per share on revenue of $35.01 billion, compared with $1.91 per share and $9.30 billion in revenue a year earlier. The stock reached a new 52-week high as investors positioned for results, with bullish sentiment also supported by growing expectations that AI-related demand will continue to benefit the memory sector.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer saw a 15.66% increase, closing at $35.46. The stock’s intraday high was $36.80, with a low of $32.27, and a 52-week range of $19.49 to $62.36. The shares rose 2.42% to $36.32 in the after-hours session.

The rally was also supported by a GF Securities upgrade to Buy with a $48 price target. Separately, short interest declined from 81.2 million to 74.5 million shares, reducing the percentage of the public float sold short to 16.6%, indicating some easing of bearish sentiment toward the stock.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix’s stock fell by 5.82%, closing at $72.88. The stock reached an intraday high of $77.09 and a low of $71.81, with a 52-week low of $71.81.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies experienced a 6.98% decline, closing at $119.50. The stock’s intraday high was $128.87, with a low of $119.20, and a 52-week low of $119.20.

Palantir shares fell to a new 52-week low as investors continued to rotate out of high-valuation AI and software stocks, with the decline driven largely by market sentiment and valuation concerns rather than company-specific developments. The stock was down about 12% over the past month and roughly 34% year-to-date.

After the market closed, Palantir announced it had secured a key role in the U.S. Army’s Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) program, with its Foundry platform selected as the common data layer supporting battlefield operations. The contract strengthened the company’s long-term government business outlook, although the announcement had little immediate impact on the stock price.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Micron stock has a Momentum score in the 99th percentile and a Value score in the 8th percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.