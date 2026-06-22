Editor’s Note: The future prices of benchmark tracking ETFs, and the headline were updated in the story.

U.S. stock futures pared losses to advance on Monday, as the Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, and S&P 500 indices rose. following Thursday’s gains.

Additionally, Trump stated during a Fox News interview that the U.S. intends to take command of the vital maritime passageway and enforce transit tariffs should the diplomatic negotiations break down. "If they don’t make a deal, we’ll collect tolls," Trump warned.

Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury bond yielded 4.49%, and the two-year bond was at 4.22%. The CME Group’s FedWatch tool‘s projections show markets pricing a 63.7% likelihood of the Federal Reserve leaving the current interest rates unchanged during July’s meeting.

Index Performance (+/-) Dow Jones -0.12% S&P 500 -0.19% Nasdaq 100 -0.04% Russell 2000 -0.29%

Stocks In Focus

YY Group Holding

YY Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:YYGH) dropped 13.08% in premarket on Monday after the company announced a 30-for-1 reverse stock split aimed at regaining compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that YYGH maintains a weak price trend in the long, short, and medium terms.

Hyperscale Data

Hyperscale Data Inc. (NYSE:GPUS) tumbled 36.66% after it announced a $300 million at-the-market equity offering.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that GPUS maintains a strong price trend in the short and medium terms but a weak trend in the long term.

Sagtec Global

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that SAGT maintains a strong price trend in the short and medium terms but a weak trend in the long term.

Intel

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that INTC maintains a strong price trend in the short, medium, and long terms.

Getty Images Holdings

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that GETY maintains a weak price trend in the short, long, and medium terms, with a poor growth score.

Cues From Last Session

Most sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a negative note, with energy, financial, and health care stocks recording the biggest losses on Thursday. However, consumer discretionary and information technology stocks closed the session higher.

Insights From Analysts

Based on Mohamed El-Erian‘s assessment, the US economy and stock market are navigating a profound, multi-layered transition. Geopolitical shifts, specifically the tentative U.S.-Iran negotiations, initially pushed oil prices down and risk assets up, fueling a “series of record highs for stocks.” This reprieve dropped gas prices below $4 a gallon, offering tangible relief to American households.

However, El-Erian warns that this economic stability faces imminent disruption. Geopolitical tensions threaten to choke supply lines, and the domestic policy landscape is fundamentally shifting.

Under its new leadership, the Federal Reserve is undergoing “profound transitions.” Markets reacted hawkishly to the latest FOMC meeting, as the rest of the Committee dropped its easing bias.

El-Erian observes that investors are misreading the central bank’s trajectory by stubbornly relying on outdated assumptions.

As he notes: “…too many interpreted the press conference using the old Powell-era playbook, including prematurely extrapolating policy signals while underestimating the new Chair’s focus on institutional reform.”

Ultimately, El-Erian expects a period of recalibration, concluding that “it will likely take another FOMC meeting or two for markets to view this fundamentally different Fed through an updated lens.”

Upcoming Economic Data

Here’s what investors will be keeping an eye on this week.

Commodities, Crypto, And Global Equity Markets

Crude oil futures were trading lower in the early New York session by 0.69% to hover around $75.33 per barrel.

Gold Spot US Dollar rose 0.74% to hover around $4,191.05 per ounce. Its last record high stood at $5,595.46 per ounce. The U.S. Dollar Index spot was 0.12% higher at the 100.9700 level.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading 0.18% higher at $64,018.97 per coin, as per the last 24 hours.

Asian markets closed higher on Monday, except Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and Australia’s ASX 200 indices. China’s CSI 300, India’s Nifty 50, Japan’s Nikkei 225, and South Korea’s Kospi rose. European markets were mixed in early trade.

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