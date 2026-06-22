The Spending Divide Deepens

According to Zandi’s updated estimates, households in the top 20% of the income distribution—defined as those earning over $175k annually—now account for an “astounding nearly 60% of outlays.”

Zandi noted this data presents an “overwhelming case” that the financial system is becoming “increasingly” unequal, leaving “most Americans… upset with their financial situations.”

A ‘Lopsided’ Economic Background

This economic data underscores a widening political rift over wealth distribution. Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) recently amplified these frustrations, sharply slamming elite defenses of what he described as an “unfair and lopsided economy.”

Khanna highlighted a grim milestone tied directly to these financial pressures, noting that “nearly 80 percent of Americans believe the American dream is dead” while billionaires hold outsized historical wealth.

Khanna warned that an entire younger generation now feels “forsaken” by an uneven system where a billionaire’s influence skews public laws, leaving the bottom 80% squeezed out.

How Have Markets Performed In 2026?

The S&P 500 index has advanced 9.36% year-to-date. Similarly, the Nasdaq Composite index was up 14.13%, and the Dow Jones gained 6.58% YTD.

Meanwhile, Dow tracker, State Street SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSE:DIA) , closed 0.12% higher on Thursday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock