DRAM ETF Assets Hit $21 Billion AUM, But Key Risks May Lead To A Reversal

The Roundhill Memory ETF (CBOE: DRAM) continued its strong rally last week and reached a record high of $77.63, up by 173% from its lowest point in April, when it was launched.

It has recorded inflows every week since its launch, with assets under management reaching $21 billion. This makes it the fastest ETF ever to reach that milestone.

DRAM is Benefiting From The Soaring Memory Chips Demand

Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, the other two biggest names in the industry, are also doing well. In its recent earnings report, Samsung said that its revenue jumped to $90 billion in the first quarter, with its operating profit rising by 750% from a year earlier.

SK Hynix, on the other hand, said that its revenue nearly tripled to $35.55 billion, while its operating profit rose fivefold year-on-year. It reported an operating profit margin of 72%. These three companies have now entered the exclusive $1 trillion club.

DRAM Stock Faces Some Key Risks Ahead

The Roundhill Memory ETF faces some risks ahead. One of them comes this week when Micron publishes its financial results. It is widely expected that the company will publish strong numbers, with its revenue and profitability growth soaring.

The company is also expected to issue strong forward revenue guidance as the AI supercycle continues. However, there is a risk that the guidance may fall short of analysts’ expectations. If that occurs, Micron’s stock could pull back, which may also weigh on the broader ETF.

A good example of this is what happened when Broadcom published its earnings recently. While its numbers were strong, the stock retreated sharply and dragged the broader market.

Technicals also show that the Relative Strength Index is nearing the overbought level of 70. It also remains above the 50-day moving average. As such, there is a risk that the stock will retreat amid profit-taking among investors.

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