NVIDIA Stock Has Slipped By 10% From YTD High As Pros Predict 46% Jump

Wall Street Analysts See Nvidia Stock Soaring

Most Wall Street analysts are highly bullish on Nvidia shares despite the ongoing underperformance. Benzinga data shows that the consensus target of NVDA shares among analysts is $309, up by 46% from the current level.

Some analysts expect the stock to rise even further. Tigress Financial has a price target of $425, while Baird’s Tristan Gerra sees it climbing to $500. Meanwhile, analysts at Evercore, Melius Research, and Cantor Fitzgerald project the shares could surpass $350 over the next 12 months.

There are some key reasons why these analysts see the stock continuing to rise. For one, its revenue and profitability growth are accelerating as the AI supercycle gains steam.

Most notably, despite its ongoing growth, Nvidia still trades at a lower valuation multiple than the S&P 500 Index. It has a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, lower than the index’s 23.

Technicals Point to an NVDA Stock Surge

NVDA stock price chart | Source: TradingView

The daily chart points to a strong Nvidia stock rebound in the near term. It has formed a descending channel, which is part of its bullish flag pattern. This pattern happens after a strong surge, which is followed by a descending channel. It resembles a hoisted flag.

The stock has also remained above its 100-day exponential moving average, which has provided strong support. As a result, it could rebound in the near term. The initial upside target is the year-to-date high of $235. A break above that level would signal further gains toward analysts’ estimates of around $309.

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