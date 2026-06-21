Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) stock price has retreated sharply this month and is now nearing a make-or-break level. It retreated for four consecutive days, reaching a low of $108, down by 42% from its highest point in May.

Michael Saylor Hints at More Bitcoin Buying

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, likely continued its dollar cost averaging approach last week. In an X post, Michael Saylor, its founder, hinted that the company bought more coins. He posted his orange dots image that he always whenever the company continues its accumulation.

Strategy sent shockwaves in the crypto industry earlier this month when it revealed that it sold 32 coins. In the aftermath, Bitcoin dropped below $60,000 for the first time this year.

Technicals also suggest that the Bitcoin price signals that it has more downside in the near term. It has formed a bearish flag pattern and remained below all moving averages. A bearish breakout will likely push it to the year-to-date low of $59,000.

Bitcoin price chart | Source: TradingView

MSTR Stock Price is Nearing a Crucial Support Level

The daily chart shows that the Strategy stock has slumped from $196 on May 11 to the current $112.53. It has slumped below the 50-day and 100-day moving averages and the Strong, Pivot, Reverse of the Murrey Math Lines tool. It also formed a head-and-shoulders pattern.

MSTR stock chart | Source: TradingView

Most notably, the stock is nearing the crucial support of $103.40, its lowest point in February this year. If this happens, the next level to watch will be the extreme oversold level of $75.

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