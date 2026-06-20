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June 20, 2026 2:40 PM 3 min read

Microsoft Is the Worst-Performing Mag 7 Stock in 2026: Here’s Why

Microsoft has slipped by over 30% from its all-time high, with its valuation slumping from $3.88 trillion to $2.82 trillion. 

Microsoft Stock Has Slumped as AI Spending and SaaSpocalypse Concerns

MSFT has been in a strong downtrend as investors question its data center spending and the returns on investment. In its recent earnings report, the company predicted that its capital expenditure will jump to $190 billion this year, with $25 billion of this being because of higher costs. 

Investors are concerned that it will take years for the company to achieve a substantial return on investment. Its planned capital expenditure for the year is 61% higher than what it made last year. 

The most recent results showed that Microsoft’s revenue rose by 13% in the first quarter. Its personal computing revenue slowed by 1% to $13.2 billion, while its productivity and business processes, and intelligent cloud divisions rose by 17% and 30%, respectively. It now expects that its operating margin will drop to 44% from 46.3%.

At the same time, there are concerns that its Copilot is losing market share to other fast-growing tools like ChatGPT and Anthropic.

Microsoft Has Some Potential Catalysts 

MSFT has also become highly undervalued, with its forward price-to-earnings falling to 22. This number is much smaller than the technology sector median of 32. Its five-year average was about 33. 

Wall Street analysts are also bullish on Microsoft. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted the stock target to $502, while TD Cowen, Barclays, Wells Fargo, and Wedbush hiked the targets to over $500. As a result, the average analyst’s target among analysts is $561, up by 47% from the current level. 

Source: Shutterstock

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