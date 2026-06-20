SPCX, INTC, NFLX And More: 5 Stocks Investors Couldn't Stop Buzzing About This Week

Retail investors talked up five hot stocks this week (June 15 to June 18) on X and Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets, driven by retail hype, earnings, listings, AI infrastructure momentum, and corporate/geopolitical news flow.

Space Exploration Technologies

Many retail investors were skeptical of SPCX stock’s meteoric rise following its listing.

The stock has traded in the range of $149.34 to $225.64 this week, and closed at $185 per share on Thursday. It has advanced by 23.33% since its listing.

SPCX has had a strong price since the time it listed last Friday, as per Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings.

Microsoft

Many retail investors are bullish on MSFT, particularly for its AI potential, and are buying calls and shares.

The stock had a 52-week range of $356.28 to $555.45, trading around $379 to $380 per share, as of the publication of this article. It declined by 21.00% over the year and 21.61% in the last six months. The stock was also down 21.55% YTD.

MSFT had a weak price trend in the medium, short, and long terms, with a solid quality score as per Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings.

Netflix

Retail investors were also convinced that NFLX stock was available at a cheap price.

The stock had a 52-week range of $75.01 to $134.12, trading around $77 to $78 per share, as of the publication of this article. It declined 36.69% over the year and 17.68% in the last six months. The stock dropped 17.47% YTD.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings showed that NFLX had a weak price trend in the long, short, and medium terms, with a solid growth score.

Intel

A few retail investors were still bullish on the stock, following the positive news flow.

The stock had a 52-week range of $18.97 to $135.48, trading around $133 to $134 per share, as of the publication of this article. It surged 523.50% over the year, higher by 269.32% over the last six months, and up 263.12% YTD.

INTC maintains a strong price trend over the long, short, and medium terms, as per Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings.

Achieve Life Sciences

Investors were optimistic about its market potential.

The stock had a 52-week range of $2.0000 to $6.1600, trading around $4 to $5 per share, as of the publication of this article. It advanced by 54.46% over the year, and 11.75% over the last six months, and dropped 2.41% YTD.

According to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, ACHV was maintaining a strong price trend over the short, medium, and long terms.

Retail focus blended AI infrastructure momentum, earnings, and geopolitical news-driven narratives with positive market action during the week.

Image via Shutterstock