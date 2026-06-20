SPCX, INTC, NFLX And More: 5 Stocks Investors Couldn't Stop Buzzing About This Week

Retail investors talked up five hot stocks this week (June 15 to June 18) on X and Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets, driven by retail hype, earnings, listings, AI infrastructure momentum, and corporate/geopolitical news flow.
Space Exploration Technologies
- Many retail investors were skeptical of SPCX stock’s meteoric rise following its listing.
- The stock has traded in the range of $149.34 to $225.64 this week, and closed at $185 per share on Thursday. It has advanced by 23.33% since its listing.
- SPCX has had a strong price since the time it listed last Friday, as per Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings.
Microsoft
- Many retail investors are bullish on MSFT, particularly for its AI potential, and are buying calls and shares.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $356.28 to $555.45, trading around $379 to $380 per share, as of the publication of this article. It declined by 21.00% over the year and 21.61% in the last six months. The stock was also down 21.55% YTD.
- MSFT had a weak price trend in the medium, short, and long terms, with a solid quality score as per Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings.
Netflix
- Retail investors were also convinced that NFLX stock was available at a cheap price.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $75.01 to $134.12, trading around $77 to $78 per share, as of the publication of this article. It declined 36.69% over the year and 17.68% in the last six months. The stock dropped 17.47% YTD.
- Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings showed that NFLX had a weak price trend in the long, short, and medium terms, with a solid growth score.
Intel
- A few retail investors were still bullish on the stock, following the positive news flow.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $18.97 to $135.48, trading around $133 to $134 per share, as of the publication of this article. It surged 523.50% over the year, higher by 269.32% over the last six months, and up 263.12% YTD.
- INTC maintains a strong price trend over the long, short, and medium terms, as per Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings.
Achieve Life Sciences
- Investors were optimistic about its market potential.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $2.0000 to $6.1600, trading around $4 to $5 per share, as of the publication of this article. It advanced by 54.46% over the year, and 11.75% over the last six months, and dropped 2.41% YTD.
- According to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, ACHV was maintaining a strong price trend over the short, medium, and long terms.
Retail focus blended AI infrastructure momentum, earnings, and geopolitical news-driven narratives with positive market action during the week.
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