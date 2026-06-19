Vestand (VSTD) Stock Surges Over 25% After Hours: Here's What You Should Know

Vestand Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTD) shares rose 25.71% to $0.26 in after-hours trading Thursday.

The late-session surge follows an intraday move of 29.32%, with the stock closing the regular session at $0.21, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Vestand’s trading volume on Thursday rose to 349,420 shares, approximately 2.67 times its average daily volume of 130,920 shares, indicating significantly elevated trading activity.

Two Compliance Issues

The stock move follows a Friday filing confirming the California-based PropTech company failed to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s $1.00 minimum bid price rule. That deficiency was first flagged in December 2025, when Nasdaq gave Vestand a 180-day window, through Jun. 10, to fix it. The company missed that deadline and is no longer eligible for an extension.

The bid-price issue now joins a separate, earlier-disclosed problem. In May, Vestand, formerly Yoshiharu Global Co., received a Staff Delisting Determination over missed periodic filings, including two quarterly reports and its annual report. The company is appealing that determination before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel.

Nasdaq has granted Vestand’s request to stay any suspension pending its final ruling.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Vestand has a market capitalization of $2.96 million. The stock has traded between a 52-week high of $3.48 and a 52-week low of $0.20.

The stock has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 29.91.

Over the past 12 months, VSTD has dropped 93.07%.

The small-cap stock of the California-based PropTech company is currently trading near the bottom of its 52-week range.

VSTD has experienced a sharp decline and remains in a weak position, suggesting that downward pressure may continue. This points to higher risk and indicates that clear signs of a turnaround are needed before sentiment can improve.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that VSTD has a negative price trend across all time frames.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.