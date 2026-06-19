AWS AI Chief Says Enterprise Compute Costs Are Getting ‘Cheaper’ Fast: What It Means For Amazon's Margins

Boosting AMZN Margins Off The ‘Frontier’

In an interview with CNBC at the AWS Summit in New York, Chief AI and Technology Officer Matt Wood said on Thursday that the cost of capable AI models is dropping dramatically, moving AWS away from costly experimentation and toward lucrative, high-volume enterprise production.

To maximize return on investment and preserve margins, Wood advises enterprises that they do not need to chase the most expensive, state-of-the-art models. “You can standardize off the frontier and still have a high chance of success,” Wood explained.

Because these workloads are getting “cheaper and cheaper and cheaper,” AWS can aggressively lower prices to capture massive transaction volumes, driving immense, high-margin scale for Amazon’s cloud business.

Automating The Cost Of AI ‘Plumbing’

These plummeting costs allow companies to automate labor-intensive cloud tasks that Wood describes as “undifferentiated plumbing.” By reducing these operational friction points, AWS increases its platform stickiness.

“Humans make much better plumbers than they do plumbing,” Wood said, noting that AWS wants clients spending less time on basic data handling and more on high-judgment decisions.

Launching AWS Continuum

To prove this high-volume, automated strategy, Amazon unveiled “AWS Continuum,” a model-agnostic cybersecurity platform. Previously, AI security scans generated so many vulnerabilities that they put a “huge amount of back pressure” on software engineering teams.

Continuum eliminates this bottleneck by automatically testing and applying patches in safe sandboxes. This automated efficiency allows enterprise workloads to scale seamlessly, further cementing AWS’s long-term margin profitability.

How Has AMZN Stock Performed In 2026?

Shares of AMZN have advanced by 5.88% year-to-date. It closed 2.90% higher at $244.39 apiece on Thursday, and fell 0.55% in after-hours.

Over the last month, AMZN stock was down 7.73%, and it rose 7.77% over the last six months; the stock was 15.00% higher over the year. Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that AMZN maintains a weak price trend in the short term but a strong trend in the long and medium terms, with a solid growth score.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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