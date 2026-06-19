Why Did Azitra (AZTR) Stock Jump Over 25% After Hours?

Azitra Inc. (NYSE:AZTR) shares soared 25.45% to $0.22 after the bell on Thursday.

The surge in the stock of the Connecticut-based biopharmaceutical company in the late trading session follows an intraday decline of 15.42%, closing the regular session at $0.17, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Volume on Thursday surged to 120.22 million shares, approximately 9.1 times the stock’s average daily volume of 13.21 million shares, indicating exceptionally strong trading activity.

Pipeline Diversification

On Wednesday, CEO Francisco Salva issued a letter to shareholders outlining new growth initiatives, pointing to a $10.5 million financing round completed in March as the catalyst, with up to $21 million more available through warrant exercises.

The capital is funding expansion into ATR-COSF, a recombinant filaggrin protein for the cosmetic ingredient market targeting fine lines and wrinkles.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Azitra has a market capitalization of $2.82 million. The stock has traded between a 52-week high of $1.83 and a 52-week low of $0.10.

The stock has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 38.17.

Over the past 12 months, AZTR has dropped 89.53%.

The small-cap stock is currently trading close to its annual low.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, AZTR closed the regular session at $0.17, down 15.42%.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that AZTR is experiencing long-term consolidation along with medium and short-term upward movement.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.