Sagtec Global Limited (SAGT) Stock Surges Over 82% After Hours: Why Is It Moving?

Sagtec Global Limited (NASDAQ:SAGT) shares jumped 82.43% to $1.81 in after-hours trading Thursday, after the Kuala Lumpur-based enterprise software firm issued financial year 2026 guidance projecting 35% revenue growth.

Outlook, Project Backlog Signal Long-Term Growth

Sagtec projected $25.78 million in revenue, up from $19.1 million in the financial year 2025.

EBITDA is forecast to rise 38% to $4.64 million, while net profit is expected to grow 22% to $2.19 million.

Management said the company has approximately $3 million in secured projects not yet recognized as revenue. A substantial portion is tied to the Stateight housing development, where Sagtec will supply, install, and integrate Smart AI Home solutions across 84 residential units.

Insider Buying, Expansion Plans Add Momentum

According to the company’s announcement, CEO and founder Ng Chen Lok agreed to purchase 1.5 million Class A shares via private placement at market price, signaling insider confidence in the company’s growth strategy. Sagtec also plans to open four new Malaya Heritage outlets in the third and fourth quarters of FY2026, expanding its consumer-sector footprint alongside its core AI and SaaS technology business.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Sagtec has a market capitalization of $20.84 million, a 52-week high of $3.39 and a 52-week low of $0.72.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of SAGT stands at 41.46.

The technology stock has dropped 59.26% over the past 12 months.

Currently, SAGT is trading at about 10% of its 52-week range, placing it near its 52-week low.

Price Action: The stock closed the regular session down 4.81% at $0.99, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that SAGT has a negative price trend across all time frames.

Image via Shutterstock/ ZCOOL HelloRF



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