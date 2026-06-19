Qnity Electronics Inc. (NYSE:Q) shares are trending on Thursday night.

Q shares rose 2.85% to $173.79 in after-hours trading on Thursday, extending a 7.82% intraday gain.

According to Benzinga Pro data, the stock of the technology solutions and materials provider closed on Thursday at $168.98.

Cramer Sit-Down Drives After-Hours Pop

On Thursday, Qnity CEO Jon Kemp joined “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer to discuss quarterly results, growth opportunity and AI. Cramer, who holds the stock in his Charitable Trust, has repeatedly pointed to Qnity as a top semiconductor materials play this year.

On the show, Kemp said Qnity offers end-to-end materials solutions spanning patterning, polishing, protection and chip-to-circuit connectivity across the semiconductor value chain. He cited AI’s expansion beyond data centers into edge computing, autonomous vehicles and robotics as a long-term growth driver, along with new manufacturing capacity coming online in Taiwan and the United States.

“Materials innovation is the hidden hero of the AI era. And Qnity is right at the center of that,” Kemp said.

Source: Qnity ‘s LinkedIn Page

The stock move also followed Qnity’s Tuesday participation in a fireside chat at the 3rd Annual Wolfe Research Materials of the Future Conference, where Kemp highlighted the company’s advanced technology solutions across the semiconductor value chain, a high-conviction sector amid persistent chip demand cycles.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Qnity has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion. The stock has traded between a 52-week high of $171.52 and a 52-week low of $72.81.

Volume for the day rose to 5.67 million shares, approximately 2.9 times the stock’s average daily volume of 1.94 million shares, indicating elevated trading activity.

The stock has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 62.12.

Over the past 12 months, Q has gained 77.31%.

The large-cap stock is currently trading very close to its 52-week high.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that Q has a positive price trend across all time frames.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.