Major U.S. indexes closed higher on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average advancing 0.14% to 51,564.70, the S&P 500 climbing 1.08% to 7,500.58, and the Nasdaq gaining 1.91% to finish at 26,517.93.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

QuantumScape shares surged 16.52% to close at $8.04, reaching an intraday high of $8.08 and a low of $7.14. The stock’s 52-week range is between $19.07 and $4.16.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

Butterfly Network’s stock soared 55.87% to close at $8.90, with an intraday high of $8.94 and a low of $7.10. The stock’s 52-week range is $8.94 to $1.32. In the after-hours trading, the stock rose 2.35% to $9.11.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy’s shares climbed 15.41% to $328.91, with an intraday high of $329.51 and a low of $294.81. The stock’s 52-week range is $329.51 to $21.41.

The stock’s rise is linked to a tariff-reset framework that reduces certain tariffs on steel and aluminum derivatives. Despite being labeled as “overvalued” by Morningstar, the company’s stock continues to attract attention due to evolving policy details.

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture’s stock fell 17.97% to $127.98, hitting an intraday high of $134.70 and a low of $125.60. The stock’s 52-week range is $307.77 to $125.60.

Accenture reported fiscal third-quarter 2026 results that beat earnings expectations, with adjusted earnings of $3.80 per share on revenue of $18.72 billion. Revenue rose 6% year-over-year, led by growth in managed services and the communications, media and technology segment, while operating margin expanded to 17.0%.

FreeCast shares skyrocketed 56.70% to close at $8.07, with an intraday high of $12.20 and a low of $7.15. The stock’s 52-week range is $33 to $0.50. The shares fell 10.16% to $7.25 in extended trading.

The company’s stock gained following its announcement to sell Starlink Business services, expanding its offerings in multifamily housing, hospitality, and healthcare. This move, along with a partnership with DIRECTV, has bolstered FreeCast’s growth narrative.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate QuantumScape stock has a Momentum score in the 47th percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.



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