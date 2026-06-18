Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
AI chatbot assistant technology concept. Business people use computer laptop conversation with Artificial intelligence chat bot program in website for generate something show virtual on screen.
June 18, 2026 9:00 AM 3 min read

Goldman Sachs Warns Big Tech's $770 Billion AI Spending Frenzy Could Backfire— Here's Why

The Cost Of The Capex Boom

According to Goldman’s portfolio strategy report, the physical footprint required to support massive AI workloads is rapidly forcing these historically asset-light hyperscalers to become capital-intensive enterprises.

Goldman Sachs highlights that this explosive spending has caused tech leaders to grow significantly in “asset intensity,” resulting in steadily declining sales-to-asset turnover since the start of the AI boom.

During the next few years, rising hyperscaler depreciation costs will aggressively eat into profit margins. Specifically, analyst estimates imply that depreciation and amortization will climb from just 7% of hyperscaler revenues in 2022 to a staggering 12% by 2027.

Margin Drag And Capital Dilution

This dilution and borrowing create a dual headwind for corporate profitability. Consequently, consensus estimates imply that ROE for the seven largest technology stocks will contract by an “average of 700 bp next year,” reversing a portion of the historic profitability that previously supported record-high S&P 500 valuations.

The Ultimate Monetization Test

Despite these growing near-term structural pressures, Goldman emphasizes that the long-term impact on tech sector profitability will ultimately “depend on the magnitude of returns on their investments.”

Fortunately, the first quarter earnings season offered solid evidence of their ability to “monetize AI,” marked by positive revenue revisions, expanding backlogs, and rising gross margins.

How Have AMZN And MSFT Performed In 2026?

Shares of AMZN have advanced by 2.89% year-to-date. It closed 3.46% lower at $237.50 apiece on Wednesday, and it was up 1.12% in premarket on Thursday.

Over the last month, AMZN stock was down 10.09%, and it rose 7.33% over the last six months; the stock was 10.56% higher over the year. Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that AMZN maintains a weak price trend in the short term but a strong trend in the long and medium terms, with a solid growth score.

Shares of MSFT have declined by 21.65% year-to-date. It closed 3.79% lower at $378.91 apiece on Wednesday, and it was up 0.55% in premarket on Thursday.

Over the last month, MSFT stock was down 10.19%, and it fell 20.42% over the last six months; the stock was 20.74% lower over the year. Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that MSFT maintains a weak price trend in the long, medium, and short terms, with a solid quality score.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved