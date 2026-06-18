Bitcoin Is Stuck Near $64,000, But These Crypto Stocks Are Flashing Strong Momentum

At last check, Bitcoin traded around $64,200, down about 1.9% over 24 hours, with the world's largest cryptocurrency still nearly 49% below its all-time high of $126,198.07.

Crypto Stocks Outrun Bitcoin

According to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings, BitMine Immersion Technologies posted a week-on-week jump in its momentum score from 80.29 to 91.08. The stock was down 42.17% year-to-date, 20.99% over the month, but it gained 225.73% over the last year.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Digital’s momentum score rose from 86.71 to 90.87, despite having a poor growth score. The stock was 47.76% higher YTD, 11.58% over the month, and 78.69% over the year.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) , another crypto-adjacent stock tied to retail trading activity, also showed strength with a momentum score of 75.60, rising from a mere 20.55 score.

It maintained a strong price trend in the short and medium terms but a weak trend in the long term. The stock was down 6.98% YTD, but up 36.38% and 40.36% over the month and the year, respectively.

The momentum score measures a stock's relative strength based on price movement patterns and volatility across multiple timeframes. In this case, the ranking suggests crypto-linked equities are outperforming the token that often drives sentiment across the group.

Bitcoin Stays Under Pressure

The divergence comes as crypto markets remain fragile following the Federal Reserve's latest policy decision and the U.S.-Iran peace agreement.

According to Santiment, the Fed decision became a classic "buy the rumor, sell the news" moment, with investors shifting attention "from what was expected to what comes next."

Analysts See Fragile Recovery

CryptoQuant said Bitcoin's short-term holder ‘Spent Output Profit Ratio’ has not yet broken into panic territory.

"The current structure suggests a fragile recovery phase rather than full capitulation; a reclaim of 1.0 would confirm improving short-term sentiment, while a renewed drop below 0.95 would signal rising panic risk," CryptoQuant said.

Meanwhile, Anthony Scaramucci remained bullish on Bitcoin's longer-term setup, saying, "I think Bitcoin starts to rally late in the 4th quarter of 2026 into early 2027."

For now, Bitcoin is struggling. But BMNR and GLXY are showing that crypto-adjacent momentum has not disappeared.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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