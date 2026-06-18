Why Did Euro Tech Holdings (CLWT) Stock Jump Over 12% After Hours?

Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLWT) shares jumped 12.17% to $1.76 after the bell on Wednesday, extending a 30.83% intraday gain.

Norway Deal Signals European Expansion

The Hong Kong-based manufacturer and distributor of water treatment equipment announced before the market opened Wednesday that it had selected Sea Clean AS as a strategic partner to launch a next-generation hybrid Ballast Water Port Reception & Treatment Facility in Norway.

Sea Clean will provide land located next to the seashore for the facility, along with on-site operational services to support future vessel requirements. The mobile facility is scheduled to be dispatched to Sea Clean's port site in Torvasted, Norway, in early July.

Euro Tech plans to present the system at SMM 2026 in Hamburg, Germany, one of the maritime industry's leading trade fairs, scheduled for Sep. 1 to 3.

Management cited expectations for “sales growth and new business opportunities” in Europe through the partnership.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Euro Tech Holdings has a market capitalization of $11.64 million. The stock has traded between a 52-week high of $2.68 and a 52-week low of $0.99.

The stock has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 64.83.

Over the past 12 months, CLWT has gained 38.94%.

The small-cap stock is currently trading at about 34% of its 52-week range.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, CLWT closed the regular session at $1.57.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that CLWT has a negative price trend across all time frames.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.