Mingteng International (MTEN) Shares Fall After $2.96 Million Stock Offering Announcement

Mingteng International Corp Inc (NASDAQ:MTEN) shares fell 4.60% in after-hours trading Wednesday after the company announced the pricing of a $2.96 million registered direct offering and concurrent private placement.

Mingteng International is a China-based automotive mold developer and supplier serving auto parts and new energy vehicle manufacturers.

Offering Raises Dilution Concerns

Mingteng said it priced 1.48 million Class A ordinary shares at $2.00 per share in a registered direct offering.

In a concurrent private placement, the company also issued warrants to purchase up to 1.48 million additional shares at an exercise price of $2.00 per share, exercisable immediately and valid for 18 months.

The offering is expected to generate approximately $2.96 million in gross proceeds, before fees and expenses. The company said it plans to use the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The offering may have raised investor concerns about potential dilution, as the new shares and warrants could increase the total share count if fully exercised.

Notably, this marks another capital raise for the company shortly after its previously announced $2.26 million offering earlier this month, which may have added to pressure on the stock.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Mingteng International has a market capitalization of approximately $596.98 million.

Over the past 12 months, MTEN shares have declined approximately 99.89%.

Price Action: According to market data, MTEN closed Wednesday's regular session at $2.61, down 14.71% on the day.

The stock fell another 4.60% in after-hours trading to $2.49 as investors reacted to the new offering announcement.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate MTEN has positive short-term and medium-term price trends, but a negative long-term trend.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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