Linkers Industries (LNKS) Stock Jumps Over 32% After Hours: Here's What Is Going On

Strategic Foothold In Thailand’s Auto Sector

According to a Wednesday announcement made before the market opened, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Linkers Asia Pacific Limited, the company entered into a sales and purchase agreement with Chairman Man Tak Lau to acquire 150,800 shares of LPW Electronics.

Ownership Jump And Cash Settlement

Linkers Industries currently holds a 20% equity interest in LPW. Post-closing, that stake rises to 49%. An additional $6.16 million in outstanding amounts owed by LPW to an associate will also be settled in cash at closing, alongside the $2.35 million acquisition consideration.

LPW operates a 6,500-square-meter wire harness manufacturing facility in Pathum Thani, Thailand, serving multinational automotive and industrial clients. Linkers Industries said the acquisition will help enlarge its existing customer base and expand its footprint in Thailand.

As of Apr. 6, and following a 1-for-250 reverse share split, Linkers had approximately 1,356,613 Class A ordinary shares and 250,000 Class B ordinary shares outstanding.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Linkers has a market capitalization of $2.57 million. The stock has traded between a 52-week high of $420 and a 52-week low of $1.14.

The stock has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 32.14.

Over the past 12 months, LNKS has dropped 98.89%.

The stock is currently positioned close to its annual high.

LNKS's steep decline and weak positioning indicate continued pressure, highlighting elevated risk and the need for clearer recovery signals before investor confidence can return.

Price Action: LNKS closed the regular session down 3.03% at $1.60, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that LNKS has a negative price trend across all time frames.

Photo: Joshua Gesterkamp / Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.