Park Ha Biological Technology (BYAH) Stock Surges Over 41% After Hours: Why Is It Moving?

Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:BYAH) shares jumped 41.66% to $1.70 in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

According to Benzinga Pro data, stock of the Chinese skincare company dropped 20% to $1.20 in the regular session.

$2M Direct Offering

The stock move followed a Monday announcement where Park Ha Biological announced the closing of a $2.0 million registered direct offering.

The company priced 1.13 Class A ordinary shares along with pre-funded warrants for up to 200,000 additional shares at a combined price of $1.50 per unit.

New York City-based D. Boral Capital LLC served as sole placement agent.

The company said gross proceeds are estimated at approximately $2.0 million before fees, with net proceeds to be used for general corporate and working capital purposes.

Last week, Park Ha Biological also announced a strategic AI-driven skincare partnership with Star Plus Action, an international subsidiary of Hong Kong-listed Star Plus Legend Holdings Limited, spanning AI integration and user operations in the beauty and wellness sector.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Park Ha Biological has a market capitalization of $7.27 million, with a 52-week high of $2,068.60 and a 52-week low of $0.94.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of BYAH stands at 47.88.

Volume for the day came in at 6.81 million shares, slightly above the stock's average daily volume of 5.70 million shares, indicating moderately higher-than-normal trading activity.

Over the past 12 months, the stock of the healthcare and wellness company has dropped 99.89%.

BYAH is currently positioned close to its annual low.

The sharp drop in the stock and its weak positioning indicate continued pressure, highlighting elevated risk and the need for clearer signs of recovery to restore investor confidence.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings show that BYAH is experiencing short-term upward movement alongside medium and long-term consolidation.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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