Trump-Linked Rumble Rebrands To RUM Group, Unveils Quake AI After $767 Million Northern Data Deal

The move comes after Rumble completed its acquisition of AI infrastructure and data center operator Northern Data AG, a deal that expanded the company’s presence in cloud computing and AI infrastructure.

Brand Consolidation

The rebrand comes as Rumble continues to expand beyond video sharing through businesses including Rumble Cloud, its cloud infrastructure and computing platform.

Rumble Cloud will be renamed Quake AI and will incorporate Northern Data’s artificial intelligence, cloud and computing offerings, while Rumble will remain the core consumer-facing brand for the company’s video and media platform.

AI Infrastructure Expansion

Last year, Rumble announced its acquisition of Northern Data in an all-stock deal valued at roughly $767 million.

Quake AI combines Rumble Cloud’s computing and storage infrastructure, Northern Data’s network of about 22,000 NVIDIA GPUs across nine data centers and up to 250 megawatts of power capacity, along with a strategic partnership with Tether for blockchain-based transactions

“We now have over 200 MW of unmonetized energy capacity and substantial contracted revenue across Rumble, CEO Chris Pavlovski said in a statement.

Digital Media Business

Rumble hosts Truth Social, the social media platform operated by Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (NASDAQ:DJT) , under a cloud services and infrastructure relationship between the companies.

Founded as a video-sharing platform, Rumble expanded its business model in recent years through investments in cloud infrastructure and other technology services.

Price Action: Rumble stock ended Wednesday’s session down 1.35% at $7.29 and surged 17% in extended trading.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate RUM has a Momentum score in the 50th percentile and a positive price trend across the short, medium and long-term.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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