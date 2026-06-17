Why Did Kustom Entertainment (KUST) Stock Jump Over 11% After Hours?

Kustom Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:KUST) shares surged 11.26% to $1.68 after the bell Tuesday, reversing an intraday 3.21% decline that left the stock at $1.51 during the regular session.

The stock rally followed a Monday announcement reporting robust ticket sales for Country Stampede Kansas 2026, set for Jun. 25–27 at Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas.

Sell-Out Velocity Signals Revenue Upside

Ticket demand has been strong across all three days. Thursday single-day General Admission and Party Pit tickets are completely sold out. The remaining Thursday-access options, including reserved seats and 3-day passes, are also selling quickly. Friday single-day GA and Party Pit tickets are about 90% sold out. On Saturday, around 70% of all ticket types are sold, with full weekend passes also moving fast.

Matt Tholen, vice president of operations at Kustom Entertainment, said, “Thursday single-day GA and Party Pit inventory has already sold out, Friday is close behind, and 3-day inventory is moving fast.”

What You Should Know

According to the company, ticket demand spiked following Kustom Entertainment’s announcement of a partnership with Gilley’s Gambling Hall in Park City, KS. The facility is slated to host Country Stampede 2027, along with a series of other Kustom Entertainment shows, expanding the company’s presence in the Wichita market.

Kustom generates revenue through ticket sales, artist booking, sponsorships and event production across North America.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Kustom has a market capitalization of $946,560. The stock has traded between a 52-week high of $22.40 and a 52-week low of $1.42.

The stock has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 22.13.

Over the past 12 months, KUST has dropped 95.77%.

The small-cap stock of the live event production and ticketing company is currently trading near the bottom of its 52-week range.

KUST's sharp decline and weak positioning suggest continued pressure may persist, underscoring higher risk and the need for clear turnaround signs before sentiment improves.

Price Action: KUST closed the regular session at $1.51, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that KUST has a negative price trend across all time frames.

Photo Courtesy: Golden Dayz on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.