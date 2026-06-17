Tianci International (CIIT) Stock Jumps Nearly 15% After Hours: Here's What Is Going On

Tianci International Inc. (NASDAQ:CIIT) shares jumped 14.91% after hours to $0.51 Tuesday, rebounding from a 70.14% intraday decline.

Offering Details

The stock move followed an announcement made before markets opened Tuesday. Tianci said it priced a registered offering of 6.05 million units at $0.81 per unit, expected to raise approximately $4.9 million in gross proceeds.

Each unit comprises one common share and one warrant, immediately exercisable at $0.81, expiring in three years.

The offering is set to close on Wednesday, with Manhattan-based investment bank Maxim Group LLC acting as sole placement agent.

Quarterly Data Delayed

Separately, Tianci filed a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Monday, disclosing it could not timely submit its quarterly report for the period ended Apr. 30, citing delays in closing its books.

According to the SEC filing, the company expects no significant year-over-year earnings change and anticipates filing within the five-day extension window.

Tianci, which operates as an asset-light ocean freight forwarder serving Asia-Pacific markets including Japan, South Korea and Vietnam, was originally scheduled to report quarterly earnings on Jun. 2.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Tianci International has a market capitalization of $1.60 million, a 52-week high of $18.01 and a 52-week low of $0.38.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of CIIT stands at 28.87.

The small-cap stock has dropped 97.30% over the past 12 months.

Currently, CIIT is positioned very close to the bottom of its 52-week range.

The stock's sharp decline and weak positioning suggest continued pressure may remain, highlighting higher risk and the need for clear signs of a turnaround before investor sentiment improves.

Price Action: CIIT closed the regular session at $0.44, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that CIIT has a negative price trend across all time frames.

Photo Courtesy: Golden Dayz on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.