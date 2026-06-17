Trump's Iran Peace Deal Could Ignite A 'Relief Rally,' Says Ben Emons, Flags 4 'Cheap' Stocks Beyond Tech

The Geopolitical Impact & Relief Rally

The solution for the conflict brings economic benefits, primarily by resolving severe bottlenecks in the Strait of Hormuz. For months, global supply chains faced critical shortages of oil, fertilizer, helium, and aluminum.

Emons notes that normalizing the flow of these commodities prevented significant shortages that were only a few weeks away from hitting the market. “I think it’s a true relief rally,” Emons explained in a podcast with Phil Rosen.

“We’re priced in a full reopening of the Strait… And then that means probably somewhat lower energy prices, lower inflation, maybe less of multipolicy tightening.”

Emons calculated that gas prices could drop by a dollar over the next couple of months, which would significantly ignite consumer spending leading into the fall. He characterizes the end of the conflict as a “bullish” development and a “V-shaped opportunity for markets.”

4 Value Plays Beyond Tech

Emons points to four standout stocks insulated from potential midterm election volatility:

The Parabolic AI Landscape

Despite their massive runs, Emons argues that massive influxes of global capital make their forward multiples look “cheap relative to even Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) .”

“Investors should buy these stocks,” Emons stated, noting that the investment boom driving earnings growth is just getting started. “It’s not too late.”

Stock Performance Of Emons’ Top 4 Picks

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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