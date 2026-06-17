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June 17, 2026 1:31 AM 2 min read

Aditxt (ADTX) Stock Is Falling After Hours: What Is Going On?

Aditxt Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares fell 33.94% in after-hours trading on Tuesday after a new SEC Form 4 filing showed major shareholder HRT Financial LP purchased millions of shares.

Aditxt is a health innovation platform focused on supporting and accelerating new healthcare technologies through partnerships with research institutions and industry players.

Large Share Purchase Disclosed

According to the SEC filing, HRT Financial LP, a more than 10% owner of Aditxt, purchased 4,252,767 shares of common stock on June 12 at an average price of $0.016 per share.

Following the reported transaction, HRT Financial disclosed direct beneficial ownership of 2,459,308 shares.

The filing was submitted on June 16 and signed by Adam Nunes on behalf of HRT Financial LP.

Despite the disclosed share purchase, broader selling pressure continued to weigh on the stock. Aditxt remains under heavy pressure, with shares down nearly 100% over the past 12 months.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

The stock has hit a 52-week low of $0.0090.

Price Action: According to market data, ADTX closed Tuesday's regular session at $0.011, down 15.50% on the day. The stock fell 33.94% in after-hours trading to $0.0072.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate ADTX has negative short-term, medium-term and long-term price trends.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: A9 STUDIO on Shutterstock.com

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