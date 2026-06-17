Micropolis AI (MCRP) Stock Surges Over 58% After Hours: Here's What You Should Know

Micropolis AI Robotics (NYSEAMERICAN: MCRP) shares jumped 58.65% to $3.30 in after-hours trading Tuesday after the UAE-based autonomous robotics developer announced a five-year agreement with Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipalities and Transport.

The announcement came after the market closed, where the stock had already gained 8.33%. According to Benzinga Pro data, the stock closed the regular session at $2.08.

Government Contract Drives The Move

Under the deal, Micropolis will design, deploy, and maintain a Physical AI-powered urban cleaning ecosystem across Abu Dhabi, beginning with AI-guided autonomous mini sweepers integrating sensor fusion, edge computing, real-time fleet orchestration, and predictive maintenance.

CEO Fareed Aljawhari said, “This project showcases our ability to deliver fully integrated autonomous systems that move beyond traditional automation.”

The contract aligns with the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031. As part of the project, Micropolis will also collaborate with Khalifa University on research, validation and knowledge transfer initiatives advancing Physical AI and autonomous robotics capabilities in the UAE.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Micropolis AI has a market capitalization of $72.57 million. The stock has traded between a 52-week high of $4.62 and a 52-week low of $0.69.

Volume for the day surged to 7.83 million shares, approximately 53 times the stock's average daily volume of 147.67 thousand shares.

The stock has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 39.45.

Over the past 12 months, MCRP has dropped 36.20%.

The small-cap stock is currently trading at about 35.4% of its 52-week range, closer to the lower end of its annual range.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that MCRP has a negative price trend across all time frames.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.