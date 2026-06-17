Lunai Bioworks Inc. (NASDAQ:LNAI) shares are trending on Wednesday.

LNAI shares soared 80.88% to $5.15 after the bell on Tuesday, after the AI-powered biotechnology and biodefense company disclosed via a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that Nasdaq confirmed it had regained compliance with the exchange’s minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share.

According to the Tuesday SEC filing, Nasdaq’s Hearings Panel notified LNAI on Jun. 11 that the company had satisfied both the Bid Price Rule and the terms of panel extension letters issued Apr. 20 and May 12.

Compliance Regained — But A Watchful Eye Remains

Lunai Bioworks has entered a mandatory one-year panel monitoring period. If the stock falls out of compliance with the minimum bid price requirement during that period, Nasdaq will issue a delisting determination letter directly, with no grace period or compliance plan permitted.

The company, however, can request a new hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel. Filing the request would automatically halt any suspension or delisting action until the panel issues a final decision.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Lunai has a market capitalization of $12.90 million, with a 52-week high of $31.75 and a 52-week low of $1.21.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of LNAI stands at 50.69.

Short interest is standing at 8.72%. Volume for the stock surged to 19.33 million shares, approximately 33.4 times the stock's average daily volume of 578.99 thousand shares.

Over the past 12 months, the stock of the AI-powered life sciences company has dropped 90.11%.

LNAI is currently positioned close to its annual low.

The stock's steep decline and weak positioning point to ongoing pressure, underscoring higher risk and the need for clearer recovery signals to rebuild investor confidence.

Price Action: LNAI closed the regular session on Tuesday up 9% at $2.84, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that LNAI is experiencing negative price trend across all time frames.

Photo: Golden Dayz / Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.