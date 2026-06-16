La-Z-Boy (LZB) Stock Surges Over 17% After Hours: Why Is It Moving?

La-Z-Boy Inc. (NYSE:LZB) shares jumped 17.66% to $41.25 in after-hours trading Tuesday after the furniture maker reported fiscal fourth quarter results where earnings per share and revenue both topped analyst estimates.

The data was reported for the period ended Apr. 25.

EPS Blows Past Estimates

EPS for the quarter for La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter came in at $1.26, crushing the analyst estimate of $0.82 by 53.7%. The company posted a revenue of $570.34 million, surpassing the estimate of $569.23 million by 0.20%.

La-Z-Boy reported a GAAP operating margin of 7.2% and an adjusted operating margin of 9.9%, up 50 basis points versus the prior year.

Retail Network Hits All-Time High

According to the company, its retail segment written sales rose 11% versus a year ago. Company-owned locations reached an all-time high of 230 across North America, representing 61% of the total network.

CEO Melinda D. Whittington said the company is “playing offense, led by our Retail business expansion through new stores, acquisition of independent stores, and delighting consumers across our network.”

CFO Taylor Luebke guided first quarter fiscal 2027 sales in the range of $490–$510 million with adjusted operating margin of 4.0–5.5%, adding that “our first quarter is generally the lowest sales and operating margin quarter in the fiscal year due to seasonally lower industry sales and our annual week-long plant shutdown.”

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

La-Z-Boy has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion. The stock has traded between a 52-week high of $41.06 and a 52-week low of $29.03.

The stock of the Michigan-based company has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 42.22.

Over the past 12 months, LZB has dropped 9.92%.

The stock is currently trading at 50.1% of its 52-week range, placing it near the midpoint of its annual range.

Price Action: LZB closed the regular session on Tuesday down 7.20% at $35.06, according to Benzinga Pro.

With a Value score of 86.86, Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that LZB has a positive price trend across all time frames.

Photo Courtesy: Muhd Imran Ismail on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.